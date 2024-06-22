Financial Analysis: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.22 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.46) -0.81

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -151.82% -109.20%

Graybug Vision beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

