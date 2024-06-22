First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 6,443 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

