First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $377.19 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.