First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $3,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,274,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.