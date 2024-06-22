First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

