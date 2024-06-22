First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.69.

TSE FM opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

