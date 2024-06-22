First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
