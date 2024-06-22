First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

FSD stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

