First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.13 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.
