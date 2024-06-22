First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.13 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Mcgarel acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,890.

