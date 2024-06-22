First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Holdings Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $101.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

