FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

