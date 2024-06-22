Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

