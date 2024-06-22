Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

