Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.