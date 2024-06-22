Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

