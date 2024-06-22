Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.