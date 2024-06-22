Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $884.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

