Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 716 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $230.38 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

