Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $297.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day moving average of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

