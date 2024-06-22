Fragasso Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.