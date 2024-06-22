Fragasso Group Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

