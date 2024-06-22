Fragasso Group Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $721.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.