Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

