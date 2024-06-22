Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 222.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

