Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock worth $15,057,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $22.14 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
