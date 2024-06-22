Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.