Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

