Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDEC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.