Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

