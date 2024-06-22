Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

