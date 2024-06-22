Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

