Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

