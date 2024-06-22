Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.06 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.