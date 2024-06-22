Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

