Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $263.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.70. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

