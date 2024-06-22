Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

MDLZ opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

