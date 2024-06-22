Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 33,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $99,028,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

