Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 354,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 47.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $60.61 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.