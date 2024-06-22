Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRU shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

