Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $231,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,089,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

