Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

