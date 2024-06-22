FY2026 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Increased by Analyst

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

