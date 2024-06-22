G999 Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, G999 has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00039154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

