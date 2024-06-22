GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 362 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

JKHY stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

