Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.55

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 7,329 shares traded.

Gemfields Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of £149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.55.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

