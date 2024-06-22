Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 4.9%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 2,815,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,449,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

