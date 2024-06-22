GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.89, but opened at $83.10. GMS shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 172,372 shares.

The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

