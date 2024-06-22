Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $10,972.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

