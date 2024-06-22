Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $32.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $968.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.