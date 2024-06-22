Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.04

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 225961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $8,554,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $13,755,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $6,462,000.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.